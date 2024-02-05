Coursera (NYSE:COUR) Given “Outperform” Rating at William Blair

William Blair reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning, RTT News reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on COUR. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Coursera from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Coursera from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group raised their price target on Coursera from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Coursera from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Coursera from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $22.82.

COUR stock opened at $18.21 on Friday. Coursera has a twelve month low of $9.91 and a twelve month high of $21.26. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of -23.65 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.67 and a 200 day moving average of $18.20.

In other Coursera news, COO Shravan Goli sold 8,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.96, for a total transaction of $157,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 809,523 shares in the company, valued at $14,539,033.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Alan B. Cardenas sold 7,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.31, for a total value of $148,609.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 179,486 shares in the company, valued at $3,465,874.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Shravan Goli sold 8,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.96, for a total value of $157,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 809,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,539,033.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,223,990 shares of company stock worth $24,308,899 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Coursera by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Coursera by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 46,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Corton Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Coursera by 8.2% in the first quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 11,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. boosted its holdings in Coursera by 1.0% in the third quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 91,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Coursera by 9.4% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.36% of the company’s stock.

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, organizations, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, physical science and engineering, language learning, information technology, health, social sciences, math and logic, project management, and arts and humanities; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

