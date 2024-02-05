Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Price Target Raised to $760.00 at Oppenheimer

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Oppenheimer from $695.00 to $760.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the retailer’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on COST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $620.00 to $605.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $693.00 to $741.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Northcoast Research cut shares of Costco Wholesale from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $620.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $710.00 to $755.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $641.67.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

Shares of COST stock opened at $709.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Costco Wholesale has a 12 month low of $465.33 and a 12 month high of $714.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $657.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $594.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $314.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.36, a P/E/G ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.77.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The retailer reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.07. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 2.65%. The business had revenue of $57.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale will post 15.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.81%.

Insider Activity

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director W Craig Jelinek sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $685.93, for a total transaction of $5,487,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 216,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,306,297.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director W Craig Jelinek sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $685.93, for a total transaction of $5,487,440.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 216,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,306,297.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Yoram Rubanenko sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $680.33, for a total transaction of $1,700,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,910 shares in the company, valued at $4,020,750.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,752 shares of company stock valued at $12,223,209 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Costco Wholesale

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Richelieu Gestion SA acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 45 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the second quarter valued at $38,000. 66.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

