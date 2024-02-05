Cornerstone Planning Group LLC Trims Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 21.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,318 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 489,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,697,000 after buying an additional 8,799 shares during the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $366,000. Cambridge Trust Co. raised its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 24,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,258,000 after buying an additional 3,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peak Financial Management Inc. raised its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. now owns 4,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Performance

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $108.52. 208,330 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 925,352. The stock has a market cap of $13.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52-week low of $84.19 and a 52-week high of $109.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $104.19 and its 200 day moving average is $99.35.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.337 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%.

(Free Report)

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.