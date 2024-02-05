Cornerstone Planning Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SEIX)

Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its position in Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SEIX – Free Report) by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,842 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,415 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF were worth $593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SEIX. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF by 255.5% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 322,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,460,000 after acquiring an additional 231,903 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its holdings in Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF by 396.8% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 142,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,512,000 after acquiring an additional 113,676 shares in the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC acquired a new stake in Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF in the third quarter valued at $2,629,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF in the second quarter valued at $2,158,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,669,000.

SEIX remained flat at $24.01 during trading on Monday. 6,762 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,836. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.98 and a 200-day moving average of $23.90. Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF has a 1 year low of $23.14 and a 1 year high of $24.62.

The Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF (SEIX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Credit Suisse Leveraged Loan index. The fund provides actively-managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate loans made by banks to US corporations. SEIX was launched on Apr 24, 2019 and is managed by Virtus.

