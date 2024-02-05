Cornerstone Planning Group LLC Has $855,000 Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,484 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,435 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF comprises about 0.3% of Cornerstone Planning Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 92,577.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 228,843,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,499,342,000 after purchasing an additional 228,596,624 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $542,703,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,269,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608,878 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,552,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $64,697,000.

EFV traded down $0.43 during trading on Monday, reaching $51.37. 2,363,719 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a one year low of $49.15 and a one year high of $59.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.26 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.92.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

