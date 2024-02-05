Cornerstone Planning Group LLC Has $2.03 Million Stock Position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Cornerstone Planning Group LLC reduced its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,900 shares during the period. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF accounts for 0.8% of Cornerstone Planning Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $2,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Redwood Financial Network Corp increased its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 21.2% in the third quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp now owns 6,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 68.6% during the third quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 191,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,373,000 after buying an additional 77,948 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 27.5% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 342,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,987,000 after buying an additional 74,003 shares during the last quarter. First Ascent Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 19.7% during the third quarter. First Ascent Asset Management LLC now owns 1,336,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,412,000 after buying an additional 219,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 117.7% during the third quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after buying an additional 15,312 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ IUSB traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $45.45. 1,474,812 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,335,316. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.62. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $42.56 and a 1-year high of $46.58.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.1302 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

