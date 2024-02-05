Cornerstone Planning Group LLC Has $13.25 Million Holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG)

Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Free Report) by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 231,941 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,267 shares during the quarter. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF makes up approximately 5.0% of Cornerstone Planning Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC owned about 0.87% of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $13,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. HF Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Aire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Aire Advisors LLC now owns 30,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 8,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 55,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,188,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 4,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter.

IMCG traded down $0.50 during trading on Monday, reaching $64.87. The company had a trading volume of 60,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,797. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $53.01 and a 12 month high of $65.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $63.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.14. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.81 and a beta of 1.08.

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IMCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Growth index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their growth characteristics. IMCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

