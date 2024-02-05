Cornerstone Planning Group LLC Has $1.14 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Cornerstone Planning Group LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 ETF accounts for approximately 0.4% of Cornerstone Planning Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $1,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, City Holding Co. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the third quarter valued at $34,000.
iShares Russell 1000 ETF Trading Down 0.3 %
IWB stock traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $270.94. The stock had a trading volume of 330,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 631,993. The firm has a market cap of $34.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1-year low of $209.39 and a 1-year high of $272.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $260.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $248.32.
iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile
iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.
