Cornerstone Planning Group LLC Decreases Stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lowered its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 25.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,184 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 15,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 7,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 3,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period.

QUAL stock traded up $2.00 during trading on Monday, reaching $154.30. 1,876,796 shares of the stock traded hands. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $146.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.77. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $71.96 and a 52-week high of $88.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.89 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

