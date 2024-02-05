Cornerstone Planning Group LLC Buys 7,374 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 17.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,986 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,374 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF comprises 2.4% of Cornerstone Planning Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $6,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 358.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 186.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

VOE stock traded down $1.34 during trading on Monday, reaching $142.72. The stock had a trading volume of 324,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,904. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $123.92 and a one year high of $146.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $142.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.40. The company has a market capitalization of $16.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

