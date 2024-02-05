Cornerstone Planning Group LLC Boosts Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 53.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 823 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Retirement Income Solutions Inc purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. Ergoteles LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 5,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at $1,150,000. Wsfs Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AbbVie during the first quarter valued at $562,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 80.4% during the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 75,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,242,000 after purchasing an additional 33,661 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABBV stock traded up $3.07 on Monday, reaching $171.74. 2,973,772 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,346,325. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.96 and a 12-month high of $173.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $309.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $156.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.21.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.02 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 154.73% and a net margin of 8.95%. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 2,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.72, for a total value of $450,544.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,903 shares in the company, valued at $8,649,312.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

ABBV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $181.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays lifted their target price on AbbVie from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. William Blair raised shares of AbbVie from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.00.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

