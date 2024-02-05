CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Northland Securities assumed coverage on CoreCivic in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush raised their price objective on CoreCivic from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th.

CoreCivic Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE CXW opened at $14.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.31. CoreCivic has a 52-week low of $7.84 and a 52-week high of $15.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.42 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $483.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.75 million. CoreCivic had a return on equity of 4.64% and a net margin of 3.49%. On average, analysts anticipate that CoreCivic will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Cole G. Carter sold 39,345 shares of CoreCivic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.53, for a total transaction of $532,337.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 181,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,459,984.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of CoreCivic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in CoreCivic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in CoreCivic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in CoreCivic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CoreCivic during the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. 80.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

