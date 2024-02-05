Contrasting Surrey Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SRYB) & Prime Meridian (OTCMKTS:PMHG)

Prime Meridian (OTCMKTS:PMHG – Get Free Report) and Surrey Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SRYB – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
This table compares Prime Meridian and Surrey Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Prime Meridian
|$32.67 million
|2.43
|$9.68 million
|N/A
|N/A
|Surrey Bancorp
|$16.20 million
|4.23
|$5.10 million
|$1.52
|10.99
Prime Meridian has higher revenue and earnings than Surrey Bancorp.
Dividends
Insider and Institutional Ownership
15.5% of Prime Meridian shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.7% of Surrey Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 25.9% of Prime Meridian shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 33.7% of Surrey Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.
Analyst Ratings
This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Prime Meridian and Surrey Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Prime Meridian
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
|Surrey Bancorp
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
Volatility and Risk
Prime Meridian has a beta of 0.56, indicating that its share price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Surrey Bancorp has a beta of 0.65, indicating that its share price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500.
Profitability
This table compares Prime Meridian and Surrey Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Prime Meridian
|23.82%
|13.19%
|1.16%
|Surrey Bancorp
|37.97%
|N/A
|N/A
Summary
Prime Meridian beats Surrey Bancorp on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.
About Prime Meridian
Prime Meridian Holding Company operates as the bank holding company for Prime Meridian Bank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, money market, savings, term certificate of deposit, demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing, health savings, NOW, and escrow accounts, as well as retirement savings plans and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial real estate, residential real estate and home equity, small business administration, construction, equipment, and commercial loans; and consumer and other loans comprising financing of automobiles, boats, and recreational vehicles, as well as issues standby letters and business lines of credit. The company also offers debit and credit cards; mobile banking, remote and mobile deposit, Apple Pay, bank-to-bank transfer, and online banking services; and safe deposit, wire transfer, foreign exchange, direct deposits, notary, night depository, official checks, domestic collections, bank drafts, automated teller services, drive-in tellers, merchant card, and banking by mail services, as well as invests in securities. Prime Meridian Holding Company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Tallahassee, Florida.
About Surrey Bancorp
Surrey BanCorp engages in the provision of banking solutions through its subsidiaries, Surrey Bank & Trust . It offers checking accounts, savings, deposit services, mortgages, real estate loans, commercial credit products, business checking, and electronic banking. The company was founded on May 1, 2003 and is headquartered in Mount Airy, NC.
