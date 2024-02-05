CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) Stock Price Up 3.2%

CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 3.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $83.92 and last traded at $83.53. 133,486 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 659,675 shares. The stock had previously closed at $80.91.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of CONMED from $130.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of CONMED from $107.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of CONMED from $119.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of CONMED from $136.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of CONMED from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.43.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $106.40 and its 200-day moving average is $105.98. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 40.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. CONMED’s payout ratio is 39.22%.

In other news, insider Stanley W. Peters III sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.93, for a total transaction of $252,839.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,925.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Stanley W. Peters III sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.93, for a total transaction of $252,839.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,925.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stanley W. Peters III sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.39, for a total transaction of $122,868.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,450.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in CONMED by 586.7% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in CONMED in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in CONMED by 31.6% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in CONMED in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in CONMED in the third quarter worth about $64,000.

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. It offers orthopedic surgery products, including TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and Agro Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide unique clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries.

