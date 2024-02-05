Compound Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $41.44 Million (COMP)

Compound (COMP) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 5th. Over the last seven days, Compound has traded down 0.6% against the US dollar. One Compound token can currently be purchased for approximately $53.43 or 0.00123283 BTC on popular exchanges. Compound has a market cap of $431.25 million and $41.44 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 12,097.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.16 or 0.00037279 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.00 or 0.00020773 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00008147 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002299 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0854 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0472 or 0.00000109 BTC.

About Compound

Compound (COMP) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,070,819 tokens. Compound’s official website is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 8,070,818.82217363 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 52.74600541 USD and is down -2.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 459 active market(s) with $41,024,472.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Buying and Selling Compound

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Compound should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Compound using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

