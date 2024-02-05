Comparing XcelMobility (XCLL) and Its Peers

XcelMobility (OTCMKTS:XCLL – Get Free Report) is one of 444 public companies in the “Software – Application” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare XcelMobility to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for XcelMobility and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score XcelMobility 0 0 0 0 N/A XcelMobility Competitors 480 1820 4115 56 2.58

As a group, “Software – Application” companies have a potential upside of 19.09%. Given XcelMobility’s peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe XcelMobility has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets XcelMobility N/A N/A N/A XcelMobility Competitors -32.19% -38.40% -8.25%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

This table compares XcelMobility and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

15.7% of XcelMobility shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.2% of shares of all “Software – Application” companies are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of XcelMobility shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 32.5% of shares of all “Software – Application” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares XcelMobility and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio XcelMobility N/A N/A 0.02 XcelMobility Competitors $456.19 million $11.82 million 286.78

XcelMobility’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than XcelMobility. XcelMobility is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

XcelMobility peers beat XcelMobility on 5 of the 8 factors compared.

XcelMobility Company Profile

XcelMobility, Inc. provides online sports lottery services in China. The company aggregates and processes lottery purchase orders from registered user accounts through provincial sports lottery administration centers for the purchase orders of welfare and sports lottery products. It also provides individual lottery, lottery pool, automatic tag-along, and recurring purchase services; and lotto, sports match lottery, and instant lottery products. XcelMobility, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

