Comparing Spectaire (NASDAQ:SPEC) and Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK)

Spectaire (NASDAQ:SPEC – Get Free Report) and Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Spectaire and Rockwell Automation’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Spectaire alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spectaire N/A N/A -$1.76 million N/A N/A Rockwell Automation $9.13 billion 3.36 $1.39 billion $10.51 25.50

Rockwell Automation has higher revenue and earnings than Spectaire.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Spectaire 0 1 0 0 2.00 Rockwell Automation 2 6 5 0 2.23

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Spectaire and Rockwell Automation, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Spectaire currently has a consensus price target of $2.50, indicating a potential upside of 50.60%. Rockwell Automation has a consensus price target of $307.92, indicating a potential upside of 14.89%. Given Spectaire’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Spectaire is more favorable than Rockwell Automation.

Profitability

This table compares Spectaire and Rockwell Automation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spectaire N/A N/A -34.60% Rockwell Automation 13.35% 37.22% 11.84%

Risk & Volatility

Spectaire has a beta of -0.27, meaning that its stock price is 127% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rockwell Automation has a beta of 1.42, meaning that its stock price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

24.1% of Spectaire shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.8% of Rockwell Automation shares are owned by institutional investors. 70.1% of Spectaire shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Rockwell Automation shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Rockwell Automation beats Spectaire on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Spectaire

(Get Free Report)

Spectaire Holdings Inc. provides solutions that measure, manage, and reduce carbon dioxide equivalent and other greenhouse gas emissions. The company offers AireCore, a micro-mass-spectrometer device that monitors, tracks, and meets emissions targets. It serves the logistics, energy, agriculture, academics, and indoor air industries. The company is based in Watertown, Massachusetts.

About Rockwell Automation

(Get Free Report)

Rockwell Automation, Inc. provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services. The Intelligent Devices segment offers drives, motion, safety, sensing, industrial components, and configured-to-order products. The Software & Control segment provides control and visualization software and hardware, information software, and network and security infrastructure solutions. The Lifecycle Services segment provides consulting, professional services and solutions, and connected and maintenance services. The company sells its solutions primarily through independent distributors in relation with its direct sales force. It serves discrete end markets, including automotive, semiconductor, and warehousing and logistics, as well as general industries comprising printing and publishing, marine, glass, fiber and textiles, airports, and aerospace; hybrid end markets, such as food and beverage, life sciences, household and personal care, and tire, as well as eco industrial, including water/wastewater, waste management, mass transit, and renewable energy; and process end markets comprising oil and gas, mining, metals, chemicals, pulp and paper, and others. Rockwell Automation, Inc. was founded in 1903 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Receive News & Ratings for Spectaire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectaire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.