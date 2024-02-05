Comparing ICC (NASDAQ:ICCH) and Beazley (OTCMKTS:BZLYF)

Beazley (OTCMKTS:BZLYF – Get Free Report) and ICC (NASDAQ:ICCH – Get Free Report) are both financial services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Beazley and ICC’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Beazley alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Beazley N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A ICC $69.68 million 0.71 -$580,000.00 $1.55 10.13

Beazley has higher earnings, but lower revenue than ICC.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Beazley 0 0 2 0 3.00 ICC 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Beazley and ICC, as reported by MarketBeat.

Beazley presently has a consensus price target of $642.33, indicating a potential upside of 9,286.72%. Given Beazley’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Beazley is more favorable than ICC.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

21.4% of ICC shares are held by institutional investors. 24.1% of ICC shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Beazley and ICC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Beazley N/A N/A N/A ICC 5.65% 7.42% 2.28%

Summary

ICC beats Beazley on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Beazley

(Get Free Report)

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Cyber Risks, Digital, MAP Risks, Property Risks, and Specialty Risks segments. The Cyber Risk segment underwrites cyber and technology risks. The Digital segment underwrites various marine, contingency, and SME liability risks through digital channels, such as e-trading platforms and broker portals. The MAP Risks segment underwrites marine, portfolio underwriting and political, and contingency business. The Property Risks segment underwrites first party property risks and reinsurance business. The Specialty Risks segment underwrites liability classes, including employment practices risks and directors and officers, as well as healthcare, lawyers, and international financial institutions. It also underwrites life, health, and personal accident; and jewelry, fine art, and specie products risk insurance. The company was founded in 1986 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

About ICC

(Get Free Report)

ICC Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to the food and beverage industry in the United States. It offers commercial multi-peril, liquor liability, workers' compensation, and umbrella liability insurance products. The company markets its products through independent agents in Arizona, Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Michigan, Missouri, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Utah, and Wisconsin. ICC Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Rock Island, Illinois.

Receive News & Ratings for Beazley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beazley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.