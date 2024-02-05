Columbia Banking System (COLB) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ: COLB):

  • 2/3/2024 – Columbia Banking System was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.
  • 1/26/2024 – Columbia Banking System had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $28.00 to $21.50. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
  • 1/26/2024 – Columbia Banking System had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $28.00 to $25.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
  • 1/26/2024 – Columbia Banking System had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $30.00 to $23.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
  • 1/26/2024 – Columbia Banking System was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.
  • 1/25/2024 – Columbia Banking System had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $28.00 to $25.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
  • 1/25/2024 – Columbia Banking System had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $36.00 to $29.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
  • 1/25/2024 – Columbia Banking System was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock.
  • 1/25/2024 – Columbia Banking System had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $29.00 to $24.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
  • 1/25/2024 – Columbia Banking System was downgraded by analysts at DA Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $32.00.
  • 1/25/2024 – Columbia Banking System was downgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $30.00.
  • 1/25/2024 – Columbia Banking System was downgraded by analysts at Stephens from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $24.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $31.00.

Columbia Banking System Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of Columbia Banking System stock traded down $0.43 on Monday, reaching $19.07. 2,140,531 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,606,546. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 0.73. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.54 and a 1-year high of $33.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.01.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLBGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $519.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.94 million. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 12.71%. The company’s revenue was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. Research analysts expect that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

Columbia Banking System Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.55%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.27%.

Insider Activity at Columbia Banking System

In other news, insider Aaron James Deer bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.32 per share, for a total transaction of $38,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,850 shares in the company, valued at $711,942. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Clint Stein purchased 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.96 per share, for a total transaction of $199,120.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,684 shares in the company, valued at $3,472,736.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Aaron James Deer acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.32 per share, with a total value of $38,640.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 36,850 shares in the company, valued at $711,942. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 32,448 shares of company stock valued at $670,119. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COLB. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Columbia Banking System during the 1st quarter worth approximately $484,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 26.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 42,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 15,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 3.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 232,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,516,000 after purchasing an additional 7,638 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company offers deposit products, including interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. It also provides home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other personal loans; and agricultural loans, asset-based loans, builder and other commercial real estate loans, and loans guaranteed by the SBA, as well as offer a suite of business edge loans designed for small businesses to expand, purchase equipment, or in need of working capital.

