Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Price Target Raised to $170.00

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by UBS Group from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CLX. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Clorox from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Clorox from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on Clorox from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Bank of America upgraded Clorox from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Clorox from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $144.64.

Get Clorox alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on CLX

Clorox Stock Up 5.6 %

Shares of NYSE:CLX opened at $156.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 248.19, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.43. Clorox has a 1 year low of $114.68 and a 1 year high of $178.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.92, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $1.08. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 315.13%. Clorox’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Clorox will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Clorox Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 23rd. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 761.92%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Clorox during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Clorox by 105.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. American National Bank raised its position in shares of Clorox by 2,466.7% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Clorox in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Clorox Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.