Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) is Terril Brothers Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Terril Brothers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 892,025 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,035 shares during the period. Cleveland-Cliffs accounts for 6.8% of Terril Brothers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Terril Brothers Inc. owned 0.18% of Cleveland-Cliffs worth $13,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 3.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,453,183 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,034,787,000 after acquiring an additional 2,041,111 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,757,539 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $616,355,000 after purchasing an additional 387,794 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,000,065 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $322,771,000 after purchasing an additional 3,295,448 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,662,500 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $128,217,000 after purchasing an additional 186,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,216,964 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $120,966,000 after purchasing an additional 109,059 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Cleveland-Cliffs

In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, Director Ron A. Bloom acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.24 per share, for a total transaction of $506,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,953.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CLF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $19.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cleveland-Cliffs currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.63.

Cleveland-Cliffs Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CLF traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $19.76. The company had a trading volume of 4,800,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,266,103. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.61 and a twelve month high of $22.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.42 and a beta of 2.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.82.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The mining company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 1.81%. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.30) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cleveland-Cliffs

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

Further Reading

