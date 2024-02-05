Claris Advisors LLC MO Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Claris Advisors LLC MO grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,402 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 0.3% of Claris Advisors LLC MO’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Claris Advisors LLC MO’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Hoey Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 170.0% during the third quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. LWM Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 106.7% during the third quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter valued at about $47,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI traded down $1.43 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $243.75. 574,856 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,459,551. The firm has a market cap of $343.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $190.18 and a 12-month high of $246.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $235.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $224.34.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.