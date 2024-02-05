Citigroup Raises Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Price Target to $310.00

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) had its target price increased by Citigroup from $270.00 to $310.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ETN. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $220.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Eaton from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eaton in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $220.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $237.92.

Get Eaton alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Eaton

Eaton Stock Up 2.1 %

NYSE ETN opened at $270.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.85 billion, a PE ratio of 33.68, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.04. Eaton has a 1 year low of $155.38 and a 1 year high of $271.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is $238.84 and its 200 day moving average is $224.26.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.08. Eaton had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 13.88%. The business had revenue of $5.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Eaton will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 2,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.05, for a total value of $601,823.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,653,589.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Eaton

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ETN. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in Eaton during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Eaton during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in Eaton during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

About Eaton

(Get Free Report)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.