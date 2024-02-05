Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

CIEN has been the subject of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Ciena in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Ciena from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Raymond James cut their target price on Ciena from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 8th. TheStreet upgraded Ciena from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Ciena in a report on Friday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ciena has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $59.79.

Ciena Stock Performance

NYSE:CIEN opened at $54.62 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a PE ratio of 31.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 3.84. Ciena has a fifty-two week low of $39.94 and a fifty-two week high of $54.80.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Ciena had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Ciena will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Ciena

In other news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,166 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.68, for a total value of $181,970.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,502,766.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Ciena news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,166 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.68, for a total transaction of $181,970.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 538,067 shares in the company, valued at $23,502,766.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joseph Cumello sold 1,212 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.96, for a total value of $55,703.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,698,267.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,450 shares of company stock valued at $1,584,788 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ciena during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ciena by 63.9% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 849 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Ciena in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Ciena during the third quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its stake in Ciena by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,450 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. 90.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ciena

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, optical transport network switching, IP routing, and switching services.

