Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 28,259 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,580,649 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,259 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,457,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Payden & Rygel Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth $19,542,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.7% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 160,530 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $90,693,000 after purchasing an additional 2,622 shares during the period. Washburn Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.1% during the third quarter. Washburn Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,416 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Tanager Wealth Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth $246,000. Finally, Stiles Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.5% during the third quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 8,392 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,741,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST traded up $1.68 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $711.16. 2,150,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,079,508. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $657.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $594.51. The company has a market cap of $315.56 billion, a PE ratio of 48.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.77. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $465.33 and a 12 month high of $714.28.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The retailer reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $57.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.79 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 27.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 27.81%.

COST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $580.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $695.00 to $760.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $620.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $710.00 to $755.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $641.67.

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Caton Frates sold 740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $683.50, for a total value of $505,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,593,803.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Caton Frates sold 740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $683.50, for a total value of $505,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,593,803.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director W Craig Jelinek sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $685.93, for a total transaction of $5,487,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 216,212 shares in the company, valued at $148,306,297.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,752 shares of company stock valued at $12,223,209. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

