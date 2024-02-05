Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 16,797,788 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 82.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,076,231 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,797,788 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 1.51% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF worth $1,620,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 307.2% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded down $0.31 on Monday, reaching $47.23. The company had a trading volume of 13,405,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,359,899. The firm has a market cap of $116.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.54. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $41.48 and a 1 year high of $48.16.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

