Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $4.37 Billion Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,293,891 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 150,445 shares during the quarter. Broadcom accounts for 1.3% of Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 1.28% of Broadcom worth $4,367,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AVGO. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.5% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 788 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. raised its position in Broadcom by 0.8% during the second quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 1,491 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire raised its position in Broadcom by 27.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Broadcom by 1.3% during the second quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 915 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $794,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WBH Advisory Inc. raised its position in Broadcom by 3.0% during the third quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 412 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. 78.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on AVGO. StockNews.com lowered shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $990.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,325.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, January 19th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $1,010.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $981.45.

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,140.30, for a total value of $912,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $923,643. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,140.30, for a total value of $912,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $923,643. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,043.14, for a total transaction of $2,607,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,039,603.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,443 shares of company stock valued at $50,151,532. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Broadcom Price Performance

Broadcom stock traded up $14.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1,238.36. 1,442,767 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,677,579. The company has a market cap of $579.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $572.10 and a twelve month high of $1,284.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,092.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $952.85.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $11.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.96 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.28 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.31% and a return on equity of 73.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $9.75 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 42.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $5.25 per share. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.75%.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

