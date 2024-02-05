Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $2.37 Billion Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 0.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,382,763 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 10,470 shares during the period. Visa makes up about 0.7% of Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,374,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of V. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 545.5% during the third quarter. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC now owns 142 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 227.7% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 154 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.35% of the company’s stock.
Visa Trading Down 0.6 %
Shares of V stock traded down $1.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $275.63. The stock had a trading volume of 3,055,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,633,949. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $262.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $248.10. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $208.76 and a 52-week high of $279.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $506.20 billion, a PE ratio of 31.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.
Visa Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.94%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 9,200 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total value of $2,300,092.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,030,321.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total transaction of $2,084,688.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,456,790.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 9,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total transaction of $2,300,092.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,030,321.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 86,707 shares of company stock valued at $22,738,021. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
V has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Visa from $248.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Friday, January 26th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Visa from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Visa in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.55.
Visa Company Profile
Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
