Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $1.86 Billion Stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,456,064 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 840,559 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 2.51% of Altria Group worth $1,857,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in Altria Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 56.7% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. 58.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MO stock traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $40.52. 10,424,634 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,226,522. The company has a market cap of $71.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.19. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.06 and a 52 week high of $48.11.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. Altria Group had a net margin of 33.21% and a negative return on equity of 243.71%. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.67%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.78%.

Several research firms recently commented on MO. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Altria Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Altria Group from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $36.10 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Altria Group from $46.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.22.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

