Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $1.34 Billion Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,398,049 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,876 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.70% of Accenture worth $1,340,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Accenture during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ACN. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $440.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $369.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $361.63.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.81, for a total transaction of $1,859,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,553,691.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.81, for a total value of $1,859,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,553,691.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Paula A. Price sold 551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.36, for a total value of $190,293.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,273,504.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,995 shares of company stock worth $8,422,830 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ACN traded down $2.61 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $370.34. 1,782,907 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,971,948. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $242.80 and a 52 week high of $375.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $349.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $326.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.21.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.13. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 10.65%. The business had revenue of $16.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 12.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 18th will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 17th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.82%.

About Accenture

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.