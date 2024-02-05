Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Grows Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,697,074 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 496,299 shares during the quarter. Tesla makes up about 1.1% of Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.46% of Tesla worth $3,677,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Tesla in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Halpern Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1,111.1% in the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 109 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Tesla by 3,733.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 115 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 41.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total transaction of $256,312.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 61,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,935,038.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,049 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total transaction of $256,312.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,124 shares in the company, valued at $14,935,038.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total transaction of $42,270.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,930 shares in the company, valued at $25,638,596.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,222 shares of company stock worth $2,298,583 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of TSLA stock traded down $7.50 on Monday, reaching $180.41. The stock had a trading volume of 124,454,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,132,688. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $230.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $238.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $574.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 2.43. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $152.37 and a 12 month high of $299.29.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.03). Tesla had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 15.50%. The business had revenue of $25.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on TSLA shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Tesla from $295.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Tesla from $310.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $219.54.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

