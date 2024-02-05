Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. Trims Stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. trimmed its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,254,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 193,795 shares during the quarter. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF makes up about 5.8% of Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. owned 0.51% of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $3,703,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,169,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 285.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,054,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,130,000 after purchasing an additional 780,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000.
Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Down 0.6 %
SCHR stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $49.10. The company had a trading volume of 918,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,247,203. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $47.03 and a 52 week high of $51.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.64.
Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Company Profile
The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.
