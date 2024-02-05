Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. Sells 182 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. decreased its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 182 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IEF. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Angeles Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 294.3% during the 3rd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IEF traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $94.61. 9,111,683 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,760,402. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $88.86 and a 12 month high of $100.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $95.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.59.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.2359 per share. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

