Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. Sells 136,391 Shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI)

Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. reduced its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,481,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 136,391 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. owned about 7.54% of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF worth $252,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Total Wealth Planning LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Total Wealth Planning LLC now owns 133,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 91,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,550,000 after acquiring an additional 2,732 shares during the last quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 88,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,455,000 after acquiring an additional 9,938 shares during the last quarter. AWM Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. AWM Capital LLC now owns 56,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,211,000 after acquiring an additional 13,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 34,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 3,917 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of VNQI traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $40.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 244,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,018. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.76. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $36.58 and a 52 week high of $43.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.32.

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Dividend Announcement

About Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a $1.5914 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $6.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.79%.

The Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (VNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global x United States Property index, a market-cap-weighted index of non-US real estate investment trusts. VNQI was launched on Nov 1, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

