Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. Purchases 4,234,737 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 79.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,555,324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,234,737 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for 1.5% of Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. owned approximately 3.11% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $979,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FLC Capital Advisors grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 3,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 4,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Vista Investment Management boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 2,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 20.5% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustmark National Bank Trust Department boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department now owns 2,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $107.53. 5,263,478 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,741,502. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $107.82 and its 200-day moving average is $105.43. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $100.78 and a 12 month high of $108.82.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

