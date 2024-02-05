Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. Invests $231,000 in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTECFree Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of FTEC. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 25.9% during the second quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 9,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after buying an additional 1,995 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 73,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 445,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,191,000 after purchasing an additional 131,103 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 7,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 221,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,935,000 after purchasing an additional 48,923 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FTEC traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $150.11. 202,842 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 276,898. The company has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a PE ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $142.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.13. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a twelve month low of $101.54 and a twelve month high of $152.54.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

