Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. Increases Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,042 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 30 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ by 6.5% during the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 73,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,309,000 after purchasing an additional 4,494 shares during the period. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ by 19.6% during the third quarter. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC now owns 97,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,014,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in Invesco QQQ by 7.4% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 125,014 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,789,000 after purchasing an additional 8,663 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ by 16.1% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 114,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,960,000 after purchasing an additional 15,831 shares during the period. Finally, Washburn Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Invesco QQQ by 3.1% during the third quarter. Washburn Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Shares of Invesco QQQ stock traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $428.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,445,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,566,188. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $285.19 and a 1-year high of $430.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $406.55 and a 200 day moving average of $382.43.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $0.2158 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

