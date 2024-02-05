Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. Has $272,000 Holdings in Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP)

Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP – Free Report) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,735 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 840 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Icahn Enterprises were worth $272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 140.8% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 513 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 75.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,437 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 161.9% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,941 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Icahn Enterprises alerts:

Icahn Enterprises Stock Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ:IEP traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $18.62. The stock had a trading volume of 487,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 565,186. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 5.34 and a current ratio of 5.34. Icahn Enterprises L.P. has a 12 month low of $15.00 and a 12 month high of $54.48.

About Icahn Enterprises

Icahn Enterprises ( NASDAQ:IEP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The conglomerate reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. Icahn Enterprises had a negative net margin of 7.02% and a negative return on equity of 10.04%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Icahn Enterprises L.P. will post -1.15 EPS for the current year.

(Free Report)

Icahn Enterprises L.P., through its subsidiaries, operates in investment, energy, automotive, food packaging, real estate, home fashion, and pharma businesses in the United States and Internationally. Its Investment segment invests its proprietary capital through various private investment funds. The company's Energy segment refines and markets transportation fuels; and produces and markets nitrogen fertilizers in the form of urea ammonium nitrate and ammonia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Icahn Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Icahn Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.