Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,893 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPDW. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the third quarter valued at about $380,348,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the second quarter valued at about $286,514,000. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 981.8% during the third quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,577,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,976,000 after buying an additional 7,784,225 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 59,844.6% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 5,624,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,662,000 after buying an additional 5,615,223 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 120.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,001,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,901,000 after buying an additional 4,918,949 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPDW traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $33.59. 3,199,769 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,180,110. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $29.39 and a 12-month high of $34.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.25. The firm has a market cap of $16.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

