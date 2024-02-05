Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. Grows Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 351 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Insight Advisors LLC PA raised its stake in Broadcom by 1.0% in the second quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 1,467 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,273,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its stake in Broadcom by 10.9% in the second quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,531 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,328,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Broadcom by 1,655.9% in the second quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,481 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $7,354,000 after buying an additional 7,998 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its stake in Broadcom by 50.1% in the second quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 755 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders raised its stake in Broadcom by 6.5% in the third quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 6,362 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,284,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. 78.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Justine Page sold 143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,094.00, for a total transaction of $156,442.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,539,090. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,089.69, for a total value of $21,793,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 229,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,406,403.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Justine Page sold 143 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,094.00, for a total transaction of $156,442.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,539,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,443 shares of company stock worth $50,151,532 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,325.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, January 19th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,100.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $995.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $981.45.

Shares of AVGO stock traded up $14.02 on Monday, hitting $1,238.36. 1,442,767 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,677,579. The firm has a market cap of $579.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.17, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.25. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $572.10 and a 52 week high of $1,284.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,092.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $952.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.56.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $11.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.96 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.28 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.31% and a return on equity of 73.43%. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $9.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 42.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were given a dividend of $5.25 per share. This represents a $21.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.75%.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

