Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. Buys 20,039,924 Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report) by 399.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,057,824 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,039,924 shares during the period. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. owned approximately 13.47% of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF worth $797,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PRF. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after buying an additional 1,512 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 51,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,764,000 after buying an additional 14,432 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after buying an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,345,000 after buying an additional 828 shares in the last quarter.

PRF stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Monday, reaching $35.79. 266,459 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 458,384. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 12 month low of $29.64 and a 12 month high of $36.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.33. The company has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.00.

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

