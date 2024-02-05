Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. Boosts Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,636,833 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,248,693 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises about 3.9% of Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. owned about 8.23% of Schwab International Equity ETF worth $2,500,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 122,570.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,191,342,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,373,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190,371,084 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 76,857,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,610,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346,447 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 46,975,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,928,000 after purchasing an additional 4,291,284 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,318,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $398,669,000.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF stock traded down $0.18 on Monday, reaching $36.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,227,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,130,749. The company has a market capitalization of $32.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.22. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $32.29 and a 52 week high of $37.14.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

