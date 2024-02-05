CGI (TSE:GIB.A) PT Raised to C$170.00

CGI (TSE:GIB.A – Free Report) (NYSE:GIB) had its price target hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$155.00 to C$170.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on GIB.A. Desjardins raised their price target on shares of CGI from C$154.00 to C$163.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of CGI from C$160.00 to C$170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of CGI from C$150.00 to C$167.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of CGI from C$155.00 to C$165.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of CGI from C$152.00 to C$166.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, CGI currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$166.82.

CGI Stock Up 1.2 %

CGI Company Profile

Shares of TSE:GIB.A opened at C$156.02 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$142.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$138.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.97. CGI has a one year low of C$117.98 and a one year high of C$156.16. The company has a market cap of C$32.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.48, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.80.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

