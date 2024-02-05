CGI (TSE:GIB.A) Price Target Raised to C$170.00

CGI (TSE:GIB.A – Free Report) (NYSE:GIB) had its price objective hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from C$155.00 to C$170.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Desjardins upped their target price on CGI from C$154.00 to C$163.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. TD Securities increased their price objective on CGI from C$155.00 to C$170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank raised their price target on CGI from C$155.00 to C$165.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. CIBC raised their price objective on CGI from C$155.00 to C$169.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on CGI from C$160.00 to C$170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, CGI has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$166.82.

GIB.A opened at C$156.02 on Thursday. CGI has a one year low of C$117.98 and a one year high of C$156.16. The company has a market cap of C$32.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.48, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.88, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$142.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$138.66.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

