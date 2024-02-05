Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) Price Target Raised to $92.00 at Wedbush

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Wedbush from $81.00 to $92.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has a neutral rating on the construction company’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Century Communities’ Q1 2025 earnings at $1.85 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $2.47 EPS.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Century Communities in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 28th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.43%.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Century Communities by 72.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 128,730 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,896,000 after buying an additional 54,156 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Century Communities by 11.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,343 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $929,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Century Communities by 2.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 363,683 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,482,000 after acquiring an additional 7,071 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Century Communities by 57.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,306 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 5,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 3.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 76,119 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,078,000 after purchasing an additional 2,381 shares during the period. 88.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its homebuyers.
