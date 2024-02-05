Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) Shares to Split on Friday, February 9th

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Free Report) shares are scheduled to split before the market opens on Friday, February 9th. The 5-4 split was announced on Friday, February 9th. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, February 9th.

Central Garden & Pet Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of Central Garden & Pet stock opened at $41.21 on Monday. Central Garden & Pet has a 52-week low of $33.77 and a 52-week high of $45.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.85 and a 200 day moving average of $33.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 0.64.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 9.93%. The company had revenue of $750.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $731.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Central Garden & Pet Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 8th. Investors of record on Monday, January 8th will be issued a dividend of $25.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 9th.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 21st. TheStreet cut shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Central Garden & Pet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.47.

Insider Transactions at Central Garden & Pet

In other Central Garden & Pet news, Director John Ranelli sold 3,500 shares of Central Garden & Pet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.98, for a total value of $101,416.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,273.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Central Garden & Pet news, insider John Edward Hanson sold 7,500 shares of Central Garden & Pet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.38, for a total value of $235,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,353,748.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John Ranelli sold 3,500 shares of Central Garden & Pet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.98, for a total transaction of $101,416.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,273.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 20.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Central Garden & Pet

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 538.6% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming raised its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 66.8% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the second quarter valued at about $100,000. 67.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Central Garden & Pet

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and containment, grooming products, waste management, and training pads; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; products for equine and livestock; animal and household health and insect control products; aquariums and terrariums, including fixtures and stands, water conditioners and supplements, water pumps and filters, and lighting systems and accessories; and live fish and small animals, as well as outdoor cushions.

