Cencora (NYSE:COR) Price Target Raised to $224.00

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $192.00 to $224.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s target price indicates a potential downside of 4.57% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on COR. TheStreet raised shares of Cencora from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Cencora from $210.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cencora from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Cencora in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $213.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Cencora in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $242.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cencora presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $209.78.

NYSE:COR traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $234.72. 378,682 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,335,822. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $210.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $196.09. The company has a market cap of $47.11 billion, a PE ratio of 25.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.45. Cencora has a 12-month low of $147.48 and a 12-month high of $237.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.94.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $3.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.42. Cencora had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 323.23%. The business had revenue of $72.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.71 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Cencora will post 13.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cencora news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 1,279,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.38, for a total transaction of $250,006,294.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,489,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,957,127,603.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.60, for a total value of $407,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,046,753.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 1,279,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.38, for a total transaction of $250,006,294.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,489,956 shares in the company, valued at $5,957,127,603.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,338,377 shares of company stock worth $261,764,507 in the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. United Bank lifted its stake in shares of Cencora by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 3,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Cencora by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cencora by 123.4% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 3,480 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Cencora by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Cencora by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the period. 93.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

