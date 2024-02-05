Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) Trading 3.4% Higher

Shares of Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Free Report) rose 3.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $36.95 and last traded at $36.74. Approximately 193,338 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 654,675 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.54.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CLDX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on Celldex Therapeutics from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Celldex Therapeutics from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Celldex Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Celldex Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.00.

Celldex Therapeutics Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.46 and a beta of 1.41.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.60 million. Celldex Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,854.75% and a negative return on equity of 43.22%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.86 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Celldex Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 77.5% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,136 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 57.9% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 604.9% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,178 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,869 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 78.8% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,782 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 92.9% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter.

Celldex Therapeutics Company Profile

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory diseases and various forms of cancer. The company's clinical development programs CDX-0159, a Phase II monoclonal antibody that binds the receptor tyrosine kinase KIT and inhibits its activity; CDX-1140, a human agonist monoclonal antibody targeted to CD40, a key activator of immune response, which is found on dendritic cells, macrophages, and B cells, as well as is expressed on various cancer cells; and CDX-527, a bispecific antibody, which uses the company's proprietary active anti-PD-L1 and CD27 human antibodies to couple CD27 costimulation with blockade of the PD-L1/PD-1 pathway to help prime and activate anti-tumor T cell responses through CD27 costimulation.

