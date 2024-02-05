Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on FUN. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Cedar Fair from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Cedar Fair from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Cedar Fair from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Cedar Fair from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Cedar Fair from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $49.64.

Cedar Fair Stock Performance

Shares of Cedar Fair stock opened at $40.94 on Thursday. Cedar Fair has a 1 year low of $34.04 and a 1 year high of $47.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.50.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $842.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $821.16 million. Cedar Fair had a net margin of 8.19% and a negative return on equity of 22.33%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cedar Fair will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cedar Fair

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cedar Fair in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Cedar Fair in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Cedar Fair by 355.3% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Cedar Fair in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cedar Fair by 34.6% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.81% of the company’s stock.

About Cedar Fair

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and complementary resort facilities in the United States and Canada. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park in Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

