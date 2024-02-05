CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) is Hosking Partners LLP’s 10th Largest Position

Hosking Partners LLP trimmed its position in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 7.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 683,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 56,126 shares during the quarter. CBRE Group makes up approximately 2.2% of Hosking Partners LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Hosking Partners LLP’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $50,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 57.4% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Grove Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 31.6% in the second quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 73.1% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in CBRE Group by 87.9% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. 96.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at CBRE Group

In related news, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 1,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.53, for a total value of $81,427.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 53,685 shares in the company, valued at $4,108,513.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group Stock Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of CBRE traded down $1.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $83.82. 466,329 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,442,315. CBRE Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.63 and a fifty-two week high of $94.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.82 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $86.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

CBRE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on CBRE Group from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. TheStreet raised CBRE Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Raymond James increased their target price on CBRE Group from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered CBRE Group from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $96.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.29.

CBRE Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices; industrial and retail space; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, lease administration, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

